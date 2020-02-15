Derby County v Huddersfield Town - Terriers ‘building great team’

Having been “bullied” by Cardiff City on Wednesday, Huddersfield Town might find Derby County more to their liking this afternoon.

With former Barcelona and Holland midfielder Phillip Cocu in the dugout and ex-Manchester United player Wayne Rooney in midfield, the Rams are anything but, keeping it cultured whereas Cardiff, to their credit, uncomplicate matters.

Terriers manager Danny Cowley thinks his side struggle against “a certain profile of side”, and Wednesday proved it, his team passing the ball around nicely until conceding to the second and third touches the Bluebirds had in their area. The final score was 3-0.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl says if that is the case, it is not on.

“I won’t accept that,” says the Dane. “If the statistics say that, that’s something we need to change. I think we have physical presence, we’re strong in the box, we have experience, so I don’t accept going forward that we should struggle against the more physical sides.

“With the quality we have on the pitch and the spirit we have inside, we need to be able to go for it.”

Wednesday’s defeat was another bump in the road as Huddersfield look to move on under Cowley.

Lossl left after Premier League relegation in the summer, only to rejoin in January when Kamil Grabara’s head injury left Town in urgent need of a goalkeeper. Although the lure of past glories brought him back, he insists the future is all he is concerned about now.

“The future is the only thing on my mind, the rest is the past and a past I’m really proud of,” he says. “That made me come back.

“But this is a different task, about building a great team and a mentality.

“I have a fantastic impression now of the Cowley brothers and I’m really happy to be back working with Paul Clements (the goalkeeping coach).

“I see this team going somewhere. We’re going to Derby to get a result, and going forward I’m confident we have something.”

Huddersfield missed top-scorer Karlan Grant on Wednesday, and are hoping to have him back after a side strain, while Alex Pritchard could return, too, having built up his fitness. The tendon injury that took Jonathan Hogg off against Cardiff is not expected to keep him out.

Derby will need a change of goalkeeper, with on-loan Ben Hamer unable to face his parent club.