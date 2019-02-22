Double training sessions raise Huddersfield Town’s positivity

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert insists the mood remains positive among his squad despite the club’s perilous position in the Premier League table.

The Terriers, rock bottom, are 14 points adrift of safety after a dreadful run that has seen just a solitary point taken from the last 13 games.

Few give Huddersfield a chance of escaping the drop heading into tomorrow’s trip to Newcastle United.

Siewert, however, insists the spirit is high after a fortnight’s break without a fixture that has allowed him to spend extra hours on the training pitch.

“This time has been quite useful,” said the 36-year-old, whose side had no game last weekend due to being out of the FA Cup. “It has allowed us to work on things that we had already started. We had double sessions, which was important to me.

“We also played an 11 versus 11 training match among our squad last Saturday. That gave me a chance to take a look at everyone. I see progress in what we are trying to do.

“There is a good mood. A player seeing he is progressing is how we keep the smiles. He is doing something better than maybe before.”

Town have a dozen games to preserve their Premier League status. Three of those come within the space of eight days, Huddersfield hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday before heading to Brighton & Hove Albion a week tomorrow.

Siewert’s sole focus is tomorrow’s trip to St James’ Park and an opportunity to go head-to-head with Rafael Benitez.

“He won the Champions League so he is very experienced,” added the German. “I am looking forward to playing against his team. I had the opportunity to watch Newcastle against Wolverhampton. We have to go for the result.”

Jonas Lossl and Chris Lowe are back in training after missing the defeat to Arsenal through illness.

Elias Kachunga, however, has been suffering from a similar bug this week and may join Isaac Mbenza on the list of absentees at Newcastle.

“As long as something is mathematically possible I will fight for it,” added Siewert, who says a recent phone call with his predecessor David Wagner was “useful” but “private”.