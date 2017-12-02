Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: How the players rated

The Yorkshire Post’s Richard Sutcliffe gives his verdict on Huddersfeld Town’s defeat at Everton.

MATCH MARKS

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7

Good save to deny Martina during the first half but could do nothing for either Sigurdsson’s opener or Calvert-Lewin’s clincher after being left exposed. The Dane’s distribution, particularly with his feet, was excellent..

Smith 6

Brave header to deny Sigurdsson after Jorgensen’s sliced clearance had left the former Swansea man in a promising position. Got forward as much ass possible but lacked a killer pass or cross.

Jorgensen 6

Again linked up with Schindler as Town reverted to a back four. Tried in vain to keep out Calvert-Lewin’s shot for second goal. Took a heavy clattering during the first half but stuck to his task well.

Schindler 7

Bravely blocked a goalbound volley from Rooney and he was then alert to danger as Davies looked to break into the area.

Malone 6

Booked for cynical trip on Lennon after former England man got wrong side of the left back. Got forward well. Distribution sometimes wayward but he brings an extra element to the attack. Substituted.

Mooy 7

At times, his usually accurate passing radar was off beam. But the Australian was still the heartbeat of the side, always wanting the ball and looking to get an attack going. Managed a couple of last-ditch interceptions as the hosts threatened to break.

Williams 6

Caught out a couple of times by Davies early on and penalised by the referee but he was a good barrier in front of the back four before moving into defence following a reshuffle 19 minutes from time..

Quaner 5

Went down clutching his face in first half stoppage time trying to win a penalty but the referee wasn’t fooled. Substituted at the break.

Ince 6

Flitted in and out of the contest as the number ‘10’ during the first half before being switched to the right flank. Fired into side-netting soon after restart and then volleyed over from 15 yards. Caught in possession for Everton’s second goal.

Kachunga 7

Deployed on the left side of an attacking midfield trio, he tempted Kenny and Davies into fouls that brought first half bookings in quick succession. Decent display.

Depoitre 5

Back as the lone frontman after being rested in midweek, he was again too isolated. Tried in vain to divert the ball goalwards during a scramble inside the six yard box just before the interval.

Substitute

Palmer (for Quaner 46) 5

Looked rusty on his first game back since August, his usually reliable passing going awry on several occasions.

Mounie (for Malone 71) 5

Brought on as Town switched to a two-man attack in the final quarter but unable to make much impression