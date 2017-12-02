Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Terriers create unwanted record at Goodison Park

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S away day blues continued on Merseyside as their run without a goal stretched to seven games - a joint club record.

Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0Having crashed 5-0 at Arsenal in midweek, the hope was that the Terriers could bounce back and spoil Sam Allardyce’s bow as Everton manager.

Instead, second half goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin condemned Town to another defeat on the road.

Huddersfield, as ever, competed well but once again lacked the composure at vital times that is a prerequisite for prospering at this level.

Tom Ince fired into the side-netting with the visitors’ best chance but, in truth, David Wagner’s men could have few complaints with yet another poor result on the road.

Everton went ahead just 101 seconds into the second half. Gylfi Sigurdsson finished well, after latching on to a delightful back-heel from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The former Sheffield United Academy graduate then got a goal of his own 17 minutes from time. After Tom Ince had been dispossessed midway inside the Everton half, the hosts broke at speed as Wayne Rooney threaded a pass through to Calvert-Lewin.

Mathias Jorgensen tried in vain to get across but his attempted block could only divert the shot over Jonas Lossl.

TALKING POINT

A mammoth 642 minutes have now elapsed since Huddersfield scored an away goal in the league.

It is a damning record and one that is threatening to drag the Terriers, who also failed to score at Crystal Palace in their own away Carabao Cup tie, down into trouble.

Rarely did this barren run look like ending at Goodison Park, Tom Ince’s shot into the side-netting after being released by Elias Kachunga the closest David Wagner’s men came to beating Jordan Pickford.

With trips to Watford and Southampton to come before the end of the year, what price Town’s drought continuing?