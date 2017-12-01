Everton v Huddersfield Town: FA’s decision probably been proven to be wrong, says Allardyce

Sam Allardyce insisted yesterday that he was delighted to be starting life as Everton manager rather than attending the World Cup draw as England boss.

A quirk of fate meant Allardyce faced the media for the first time as Toffees boss little more than an hour before the Three Lions, and his successor Gareth Southgate, found out their fate in Moscow.

Allardyce could not resist one barb at those who dismissed him just one match into his dream job in the wake of a newspaper sting, but was otherwise positive about beginning work as Ronald Koeman’s successor.

“I’m delighted I’m the Everton manager. What went on in the past is in the Atlantic Ocean now...water under the bridge,” he said.

“Obviously it will always be there in the back of the mind, but it wasn’t my decision. I’m bound to say it’s the wrong one, I think it’s probably been proven it’s the wrong one, but life goes on. I’m just delighted to be here.”

One notable link to Allardyce’s blink-and-you-missed-it tenure with the national side is Wayne Rooney.

Allardyce retained him as captain for his only game with England and fielded him in central midfield, a controversial decision at the time and one swiftly reversed by Southgate.

But Allardyce was in the stands as Rooney hit a memorable hat-trick in Everton’s 4-0 win at West Ham in midweek, from a similarly withdrawn role, and confirmed that is where he would be used.

“There’s no problem with him playing deep anymore, he’s put that one to bed,” said the 63-year-old, whose first game in charge today is at home to Huddersfield Town.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist or a manager to know where he’s going to be playing.

“It was an outstanding performance and Wayne has set his standard again.”