Fixtures 2019-20 – Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have been handed a Monday night televised start to the new EFL Championship season with Jan Siewert’s side to welcome beaten play-off finalists Derby County to the John Smith’s Stadium on August 5.

Other highlights in the first half of the season saw Town face autumn derbies with Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Barnsley on home soil before an early December home date with neighbours Leeds United.

Town welcome Leeds on December 7 and make the reverse trip to Elland Road on March 7.

Huddersfield’s first home derby is against Sheffield Wednesday on September 14 - and they will head to Hillsborough on April 18.

October sees Town face Yorkshire visitors in Hull on October 5 and after hosting Middlesbrough in a midweek fixture on October 23, they renew acquaintances with Barnsley, who visit West Yorkshire three days later.

The Terriers face a Boxing Day trip to Boro and January will see them visit Oakwell on January 11 and Hull’s KCOM Stadium on January 25.

Town will finish the campaign with a trip to Millwall on May 2.

August

Mon 5 Derby County H

Sat 10 QPR A

Sat 17 Fulham H

Wed 21 Cardiff City A

Sat 24 Reading H

Sat 31 Luton Town A

September

Sat 14 Sheffield Wednesday H

Sat 21 West Bromwich Albion A

Sat 28 Millwall H

October

Tue 1 Stoke City A

Sat 5 Hull City H

Sat 19 Blackburn Rovers A

Wed 23 Middlesbrough H

Sat 26 Barnsley H

November

Sat 2 Brentford A

Sat 9 Preston North End A

Sat 23 Birmingham City H

Tue 26 Swansea City H

Sat 30 Bristol City A

December

Sat 7 Leeds United H

Tue 10 Charlton Athletic A

Sat 14 Wigan Athletic A

Sat 21 Nottingham Forest H

Thur 26 Middlesbrough A

Sun 29 Blackburn Rovers H

January

Wed 1 Stoke City H

Sat 11 Barnsley A

Sat 18 Brentford H

Sat 25 Hull City A

February

Sat 1 Fulham A

Sat 8 Queens Park Rangers H

Weds 12 Cardiff City H

Sat 15 Derby County A

Sat 22 Swansea City A

Tue 25 Bristol City H

Sat 29 Charlton Athletic H

March

Sat 7 Leeds United A

Sat 14 Wigan Athletic H

Wed 18 Nottingham Forest A

Sat 21 Birmingham City A

April

Sat 4 Preston North End H

Fri 10 Reading A

Mon 13 Luton Town H

Sat 18 Sheffield Wednesday

Sat 25 West Bromwich Albion H

May

Sat 2 Millwall A