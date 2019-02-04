Gulf in class between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea leaves Jan Siewert with plenty of work to do

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert admits plenty of work needs “to be done on the training pitch” in the wake of his side’s five-goal thrashing by Chelsea.

The Terriers slipped to an 11th defeat in 12 Premier League outings and are now 13 points adrift of safety.

Eden Hazard was the star of the show in a 5-0 triumph that left Town’s Siewert admitting there had been a gulf in class between the two teams.

“Every player in the squad does not feel well after a result like that,” said the German. “I do not feel well. We came here to fight and created the first chance through Aaron Mooy, that showed we were willing to try and win this game.

“We are bottom of the table, we have to try and win games. We need points in our situation. But, if I am honest, we cannot compare ourselves to Chelsea. That was shown by the game.”

Huddersfield were distinctly second-best at Stamford Bridge as Gonzalo Higuain joined Hazard in netting a brace of goals.

But Yorkshire’s sole top-flight representative did have cause to believe two big penalty calls went against them.

First, Elias Kachunga conceded a spot-kick for a foul on Cesar Azpilicueta that was committed outside the area.

Then, early in the second half, Kachunga’s foot was trodden on by Andreas Christiansen only for referee Paul Tierney to wave play on.

“It is not about penalties or anything like that,” added Siewert. “We lost 5-0. But the positives are that we had the first chance. We were willing to play forward. We created some good moments. But we have to be much more aggressive when trying to score.

“Sometimes, we missed the opportunity to have a shot. Or a pass. This is work that has to be done on the training pitch.”

Kachunga, meanwhile, felt hard done by over the two penalty decisions that went against him.

“Without that penalty, it is different,” said the Terriers forward about the spot-kick that Hazard converted to put the hosts 2-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time.

“I touched the ball first, and maybe his leg as well a little bit. But when you give a foul before he was in the box, it is no penalty. My team-mate asked the linesman and he told him, ‘No penalty’. So, I don’t know why they don’t speak on the pitch.”