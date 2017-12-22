Hadergjonaj impressed by Jorgensen’s Christmas genorosity

FLORENT HADERGJONAJ does not drink alcohol, but even he regards team-mate Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen’s offer to get the beers in for Huddersfield Town’s travelling supporters this Christmas as a great festive gesture.

The Danish international revealed earlier this week that he wanted to buy a pint for the 1,800 Terriers fans making the 472-mile round trip to Southampton today.

Vouchers will be handed out at the St Mary’s turnstiles that can be redeemed back at the John Smith’s Stadium bars on Boxing Day, when Stoke City are the visitors.

Jorgensen, who dubbed himself ‘Zanka Claus’ when making the offer, is expected to have to fork out around £6,500 to pay for what seems sure to be one of the biggest rounds in football history.

“I have never known a gesture like this,” said Hadergjonaj, a Swiss international, when asked about his team-mate.

“I was surprised. Not everyone would do this, but it is a great gesture from ‘Zanka’ to our fans.

“His name – Zanka Claus– was very funny. We laughed a lot at that.

“I think this idea is a great gesture from him. The fans deserve it. They travel a long way so they deserve it for sure.”

Asked if Jorgensen had extended the offer to his team-mates, Hadergjonaj, Swiss-born but whose family are of Kosovan-Albanian descent, replied: “I don’t drink, but maybe he will offer the other lads a drink.

“The main thing, though, is the fans. We are very close with them. It is important that the people see how important it is to create a good atmosphere between the club and the players. This helps that a lot.

“They travel every second week to our away games and they deserve something like this to happen.”