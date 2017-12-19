Have Your Say - Huddersfield Town: Terriers continuing to confound the Premier League critics

WE asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here’s what David Fryer, 49, from Barwick-in-Elmet said about Huddersfield Town.

Have a read, see whether you agree or disagree with David and then add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Verdict: It has been a very interesting four months for Huddersfield Town. Once again, we have bucked the trend for newly-promoted teams and produced some exceptional performances to confound the many critics that we seem to have attracted since reaching the Premier League. We started the season as everyone’s tip for relegation but, at the present time and almost halfway through the season, we find ourselves positioned nearer a European place than the dropzone. Don’t misunderstand me, the standard of football in the top flight is exceptional and all the more apparent when your team is involved, as opposed to being a neutral viewer. Our supporters have received wide acclaim, as the atmosphere generated has been exceptional. This has particularly been the case at home, where the team has been given the backing that their lofty position deserves.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: We have changed our normal pressing game at times. We have needed to adopt a more defensive game-plan, with some mixed results on occasion.

Best moment: It is too predictable to say the win against Manchester United so I am going to cite what could prove to be the ultimate ‘six-pointer’ against West Bromwich Albion, which we won thanks to a great goal from Rajiv Van la Parra.

Lowest moment: Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium was the one for me. A flurry of goals during the second half flattered the home team to a 5-0 victory in what was a very quiet stadium.

Best and worst opposition teams: Tottenham Hotspur were sublime when beating us 4-0, whereas West Bromwich Albion were totally devoid of ideas.

What needs to be done in the transfer window: We need to see how the next few games go and, hopefully, set ourselves up for at least another season in the best league in the world, the Premier League. Still sounds good, doesn’t it?

Predicted finish: 14th.