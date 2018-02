Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion have played each other 70 times before, with The Terriers edging the head-to-head encounter 28 to 25.

David Wagner will be hoping to make it 29 Huddersfield wins on Saturday as he looks to edge his side closer to Premier League survival. Here we take a look back at the last five meetings between the two sides at The Hawthorns.