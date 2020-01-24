Historic day beckons for Huddersfield Town Women in the FA Cup

Women’s football will break more ground tomorrow when Huddersfield Town play for the first time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers take on Ipswich Town in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round, but the game is most likely going to be remembered for their inaugural appearance at the stadium.

“It will be an historic day for the entire club,” said Town women’s head coach Ashley Vickers.

“It’s a huge step for us and one that we’re all relishing.”

Vickers works for the club’s foundation and revealed that talks to bring a women’s game to the John Smith’s Stadium began in December.

He said: “We expressed an interest to play at the ground and everyone at the club was really keen to try and push it forward.

“We had a conversation before Christmas about the potential of playing a fixture at the stadium. It was part of a commitment from the club to back the women’s team more.

“It’s great this has been given the green light, it’s going to be historic for the club and I know that people inside the club – the directors, the chairman – were all keen for this to go ahead.”

Huddersfield come into this game on the back of a 12-0 away win over Doncaster Belles in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Vickers and his players will now be aiming to emulate last year’s FA Cup run which saw them reach the fifth round (quarter-final) before bowing out to Super League side West Ham.

Huddersfield normally play their home games at the Stafflex Arena, five-and-a-half miles outside the town centre.

It is hoped that the move to the John Smith’s Stadium will help boost the attendance and garner interest in the women’s game. Tickets are £5 adults and £3 for concessions.