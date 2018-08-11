Huddersfield 0 Chelsea 3: How the Terriers rated...

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdict after Huddersfield Town lost 3-0 to Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Hamer 5

The only debutant in the starting XI after being preferred to Jonas Lossl, he displayed a few nerves early on with some poor distribution. Little chance with the opener as the unmarked Kante volleyed in. Decent save to deny Rudiger in the second half but a far from happy debut for the goalkeeper who will have to improve on his use of the ball.

Jorgensen 6

Vital early block on Barkley made possible by excellent reading of the game. Came under intense pressure at times but stood up to the challenge well.

Schindler 6

Lovely distribution at times from the German, particularly when finding countryman Lowe on the left flank. But mis-timed his tackle on Alonso to give away a penalty.

Kongolo 7

Played in a back-three and underlined why Wagner paid £16m for his services with a wonderful last ditch tackle on Willian. Powerful performer.

Hadergjonaj 6

Chelsea’s set-up invites teams to get in down either side of their defence. Hadergjonaj got forward as much as he could but sometimes the final ball wasn’t there from the right flank.

Mooy 6

Town’s Mr Reliable. Used the ball well in attack and also got through plenty of work in defence, his tackle on Barkley as he threatened to race clear was vital. Nut-megged in build-up to first goal and struggled to be as influential after half-time.

Hogg 7

Cleaned up plenty of times when Chelsea threatened to break. Displayed a good reading of the game, allowing him to nip in and intercept a pass intended for a yellow shirt.

Billing 6

Played slightly more advanced than Mooy and Hogg in a central midfield trio and had a big influence in the first half before fading somewhat once 2-0 down. His long throw was a useful weapon for Town.

Lowe 6

Drafted in as wing back as David Wagner opted for the 3-5-1-1 formation that had proved so effective against Chelsea last May and was a useful attacking tool, particularly in the first half. Substituted.

Pritchard 6

Played off lone frontman Mounie but had to get through plenty of defensive work. Still managed to bring the first save of the game from the world’s most costly ‘keeper with a shot straight at Kepa. Substituted at half-time.

Mounie 6

Often left isolated due to Town being so deep but he did fire narrowly over in the first half and then head against the inside of the post from a flicked corner.

Substitutes

Depoitre (for Pritchard 46) 6

Brought on as Town switched to 3-5-2 but found things tough due to Chelsea being firmly in control of midfield. Fired over late on when found by Hadergjonaj.

Diakhaby (for Lowe 71) 6

Struggled to make an impact.