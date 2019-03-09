Huddersfield Town 0 AFC Bournemouth 2: “Not acceptable” blasts Siewert

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN suffered their 15th loss in 17 Premier League outings on another grim afternoon for the Terriers - as Bournemouth cast aside their travel sickness to complete a league double over the sorry hosts.

Counter-attacking goals in each half from the fit-again Callum Wilson - who continued his fine form against Town with a seventh goal in six games against them - and Ryan Fraser secured a comfortable victory for the Cherries, who ended a club record run of nine successive away league losses with three points in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert.

It was Bournemouth's first victory on the road since October 27.

Plenty of effort, but very little in the way of quality was displayed throughout the game from Town, with Arthur Boruc not being unduly troubled.

Despite a quiet start, the Cherries possessed any vestiges of class on show on the counter attack and a moment of incision saw them profit on twenty minutes.

Sharp play by Fraser and former Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks undressed Town down their right, with the former sending over a deadly cross which was diverted into the net by the chest of Wilson from close in.

It was a wholly deflating development for home supporters and they had precious little to shout about ahead of the interval, with the pedantic nature of referee Anthony Taylor adding to their frustration.

Town got in some promising situations down the flanks, but their final ball was lamentable.

Bournemouth had the best chance before the break when Josh King volleyed wide following a probing floated pass from Brooks.

Town replaced the quiet Phillip Billing with Chris Lowe at the interval and a fine cross early in the second half was a reminder of just what the hosts had missed in a lame first half.

Seeking a second to kill the game, the Cherries soon threatened and only a fine last-ditch block from Mathias Zanka denied Wilson after Town had been caught out by a defence-splitting pass from Jefferson Lerma - with Zanka getting in the way of King's cross which looked destined for the feet of Wilson.

Despite plenty of possession, Town - with Juninho Bacuna reverting to central midfield after featuring at right-back in the first half - struggled again in the creative department.

That said, they looked unfortunate not to secure a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Nathan Ake on Alex Pritchard right on the edge of the box went unpunished.

Salt was rubbed into wounds when the visitors sealed victory with a second goal on.

Town were caught again on the break with King's perceptive pass finding Wilson down the right and his pull-back found the unmarked Fraser, who had the easiest of tasks to stroke the ball home from just outside the six-yard box midway through the second half.

Starting to enjoy themselves after a tough run on the road, Bournemouth went close to a third when Lossl beat away King's piledriver before substitute Nathaniel Clyne fired over.

Another break then exposed Town with Wilson fortunately not able to get a clean contact after good work from King.

Bournemouth almost bundled in a third after a game in pinball in the Town box before King steered wide following a brilliant centre from Fraser.

Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert has lost six of his seven games in charge, with just one win since replacing David Wagner in January.

The Terriers are now 16 points from safety with eight games remaining and Siewert was furious with his side’s display.

“The first half was not acceptable for me and that is why I talked to them at half-time,” he said.

“I feel sorry for each supporter who came today and saw the first half. It was not my football at all and not the attitude I wanted from us, especially in the last third.”

The German said he knew he had taken on a tough challenge, but could not hide his disappointment at this latest defeat.

“I knew that this job was very difficult,” he added. “Each time in the games, the players have responded and tried to play the football.

“But today, I did not see it in the summary of this game. I am 36 years old and I knew this would be difficult. But I am brave and I am a fighter and I will still fight with the right attitude.”

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Bacuna, Zanka, Schindler, Durm; Stankovic, Billing (Lowe 45); Kachunga (Rowe 76), Mooy, Pritchard; Mounie (Grant 61). Substitutes unused: Hamer, Hadergjonaj, Daly, Puncheon.

AFC Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith (Clyne 44), Mepham, Ake, Daniels; Lerma, Surman; Brooks (Solanke 65), King (Mousset 90), Fraser; Wilson. Substitutes unused: Begovic, Rico, Simpson, Surridge.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).