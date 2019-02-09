Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 2: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are in the familiar position of having to chase a game at half-time despite a much improved display.

The Gunners made the breakthrough in the immediate aftermath of Huddersfield being penalised for handball inside the visitors’ half.

A swift break saw Henrik Mkhitaryan release Sead Kolasinic and his cross picked out Alex Iwobi. His first time volley took a wicked deflection off Kongolo’s left foot to beat Ben Hamer.

Alexandra Lacazette added a second on the stroke of half-time, tapping in a cross from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Town again displayed plenty of intent, Jan Siewert’s men hassling and harrying the visitors at every turn.

Elias Kachunga was full of energy, while Adama Diakhaby’s pace clearly worried the Gunners backline.

As ever, though, Huddersfield’s final ball was lacking and Siewert’s men failed to muster a single shot on target to test Bernd Leno.