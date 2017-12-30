Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0: Battling draw brings down curtain on memorable year for Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN dug deep into their reserves of energy and determination to round off 2017 with a battling draw at home to Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets were the better side throughout and had a big appeal for a penalty turned down just after the hour.

Nahki Wells also came close to marking his return to the West Riding with a late goal but Town held firm to grind out what could be a precious point come the end of the season.

Burnley’s performance illustrated why Sean Dyche’s men have prospered so much this season.

Well organised and with everyone in claret and blue knowing their jobs to the nth degree, the visitors did to Huddersfield what David Wagner sides try to do to the opposition by forcing mistakes.

Steven Defour, Scott Arfield and Johann Berg Gudmundsson all had chances in the first half but could not apply the final touch.

The Clarets also had a big appeal for a penalty turned down shortly after the hour, Jeff Hendrick going down under a challenge from Jonas Lossl.

Town offered little of note in attack, Collin Quaner bringing an early save from Nick Pope being one of the few times the visitors’ goal came under any genuine pressure.

TALKING POINT

On an afternoon when Sean Dyche stuck with the same starting XI that had earned a point at Manchester United and David Wagner made three changes, Burnley looked fresh as Huddersfield bore the look of a team who quite fancied a winter break.

Where the Clarets were first to every tackle and lively on the ball, Town looked ponderous and lacking a spark.

Every player in blue and white wanted an extra touch on the ball when there really wasn’t time and the upshot was Burnley looking the better side, even if for a second time this season they had to settle for a goalless draw against the Yorkshire outfit.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Hadergjonaj (Smith 46), Jorgensen, Schindler, Malone, Mooy, Hogg, Quaner (Williams 82), Ince (Lolley 55), van La Parra,Depoitre. Subs Not Used: Coleman,Cranie,Mounie,Hefele.

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Defour, Cork, Arfield, Hendrick (Vokes 73), Barnes (Wells 81). Subs Not Used: Lowton, Marney, Westwood, Walters, Lindegaard.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire).