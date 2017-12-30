Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0: ‘We got lucky’, admits Terriers boss David Wagner

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was left to rue a second-half penalty decision which went against his side in their goalless draw at Huddersfield.

The Clarets have finished the year in seventh place in the Premier League table after drawing three of their last four matches, but Dyche feels they deserved all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jeff Hendrick was tripped by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the 61st minute, but referee Paul Tierney, well-placed to make the correct judgement, awarded a goal-kick. Video replays clearly showed it was the wrong call.

“It’s just a definite penalty and he doesn’t go down throwing his arms around everywhere, but that can’t not make it a penalty,” Dyche said.

“That’s the debate for me. Not whether it was a penalty or not because it clearly is. It’s more about what the referees are viewing now.

“Are they viewing a dive and thinking, ‘That’s a penalty because his arms are flailing everywhere’? And yet that’s a penalty, but it doesn’t get given.

There is no doubt about it. They had the better chances, more chances and were the better side today. We were not at our best. Huddersfield Town boss, David Wagner

“The referee did a good job today by the way, but just not on that incident because it’s a penalty.”

Dyche’s side are seven points clear of eighth-placed Leicester, having lost only one of their last six league games.

“That’s 17 points now on the road, so I’m very pleased with that,” Dyche added. “But we deserved all three I thought today.

“We were very dominant in the first half and had dominant spells in the second half.

“Chance-wise first half was very good, the obvious penalty that wasn’t given, so overall a very thorough performance that warranted more than we got.”

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner admitted his side had been lucky with the penalty decision and was delighted they had secured a point after a below-par performance.

“I haven’t seen the video footage and I was too far away, but I’ve spoken with Jonas and he said there was contact,” Wagner said.

“So it looks like we were lucky in this situation, but we have been very often unlucky this season so far.

“There is no doubt about it. They had the better chances, more chances and were the better side today. We were not at our best.

“With the ball we had a lot of unforced errors. Our passing, our movement was not good enough and I’m very happy that we have this point because if you’re not at your best you have to work and fight and this is what the players have done.”

The Terriers sit 11th after registering 24 points from 21 matches, but Wagner is looking for improvement.

“It doesn’t count where you are after 21 games,” the German added. “For us it’s all about surviving and I think we’re on track.

“We know we have to fight and work like we have done today, but we have to play better and improve. It’s up to us to deliver.”