Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 2: Latest from Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN trail at the break after N’Golo Kante and Jorginho netted the first goals of the Premier League season at the John Smith’s Stadium.

World Cup winner Kante struck 11 minutes before the interval to give Maurizio Sarri the perfect start to his time in England as Chelsea manager that became even better when his side’s lead was doubled on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

Wagner opted for the three-man backline had that helped grind out those oh so vital draws at the end of last season against the Blues and Manchester City.

Terence Kongolo, Christopher Schindler and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen all had to be alert, with Kongolo pulling off a quite wonderful last gasp tackle on Willian as the Brazilian looked to be through.

None of the trio, however, could cut out Willian’s cross on 34 minutes and Kante did the rest with a volley.

As was to be expected, Chelsea saw plenty of the ball as Town looked to defend deep.

But the Terriers still managed to pose a threat going forward with Steve Mounie firing narrowly over and Alex Pritchard bringing the first save in English football from the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, £71.6m arrival Kepa.

Mounie also headed against a post with Huddersfield’s best chance after Jorgensen had flicked an Aaron Mooy corner into his path.

It was rough on Town, who conceded a penalty when Schindler tripped Marcos Alonso and Jorginho converted the penalty.