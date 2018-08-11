Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 3: Terriers suffer opening day defeat

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S Premier League season got off to a losing start against Chelsea.

A strike from World Cup winner N’Golo Kante, Jorginho’s penalty on debut and a late goal for Pedro were enough to hand Maurizio Sarri a first win in the Premier League.

Huddersfield, employing a three-man backline, had impressed in the first half and could have cancelled out Kante’s opener but Steve Mounie headed against the inside of the post.

However, once Jorginho had doubled Chelsea’s advantage from the spot shortly before the interval, Town lost their way and could have few complaints at the score come the final whistle.

Kante volleyed the Blues ahead on 34 minutes after neat approach play from Pedro and Willian.

Chelsea’s second came after Schindler had tripped Marcos Alonso, referee Chris Kavanagh being berated for the decision but he got the ball right. Jorginho coolly converted the penalty.

Town were flat on the restart and Pedro added a third ten minutes from time with a dinked finish over Ben Hamer.

Laurent Depoitre had Town’s best chance in the second half but he shot wildly over after being teed up by Florent Hadergjonaj.