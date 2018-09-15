Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 1: How the players rated...

Richard Suctliffe delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Lossl 6

Beaten by a stunning strike but, otherwise, was rarely tested thanks to some dogged defending and wasteful finishing from the visitors. Good distribution.

Jorgensen 7

Booked for a foul on Zaha in the first half but walked that disciplinary tightrope well. Worked well as part of a three-man backline before being sacrificed as Wagner switched formation. Substituted.

Schindler 6

Ambitious overhead kick in Palace area went well wide. Managed a couple of promising flicks-ons at set-pieces but his team-mates were unable to capitalise. Fired high and wide when well placed at the death.

Kongolo 7

His speed and defensive knowhow proved crucial in the second half, as Town pressed for an equaliser and that left to gaps for Palace to exploit on the break. His tackle to deny Zaha was superb.

Hadergjonaj 6

Questionable delivery again at times from the wing back but came close to scoring with a drilled shot that Hennessey dill well to scramble clear. Subject of a heavy challenge from Zaha that earned the Palace man a booking. Later beaten by Zaha for what proved to be the winner.

Billing 7

Always at the heart of things, as he tried to get Town going in the middle. His long throws were once again a threat, while he did well to block a Townsend effort in the first half. Volleyed in from close range after the break but referee rightly adjudged Jorgensen to have pushed Sakho.

Mooy 7

So unfortunate not to open his account for the season with a volley that struck the inside of the post. Tried to get Town going, a couple of his crossfield balls being exceptional.

Van La Parra 6

There are times when the wideman simply has to send over a first time cross rather than retain possession, as the longer he holds on to the ball the easier it becomes for the opposition defence to get back in numbers.

Lowe 8

Two sublime deliveries from out wide in the first half deserved better, his first headed over by mounie and then a right wing free-kick being missed by both Jorgensen and Mounie in the middle with the goal gaping. It was also his cross that Mooy volleyed against the post.

Kachunga 6

Worked hard but his best moments came when offside. First, he was felled by Hennessey in the Palace goal after a knockdown from Mounie only for the flag to go up. Then, early in the second half, Kachunga brought a save but again he was offside.

Mounie 6

Had to do better when presented with a chance by Lowe that he headed over on 17 minutes. Still too isolated at times, though was joined up front by Depoitre in closing stages. Stabbed wide late on when had to hit the target but offside flag was up.