Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 1: Latest from Terriers

WILFRIED ZAHA, Crystal Palace’s talisman, once again delivered to ensure Huddersfield Town trail at the break.

The wideman, back in the Eagles side after missing the defeat to Southampton a fortnight ago, made the breakthrough with a stunning strike seven minutes before half-time.

Collecting the ball out wide on the right, Zaha made light work of getting past Florent Hadergjonaj and Elias Kachunga before drilling a shot beyond Jonas Lossl.

At times, tempers boiled over - the inconsistency of referee Lee mason not helping matters. The official handed out three cards but it could easily have been more, James McArthur fortunate to still be on the field after cynically fouling Rajiv Van La Parra after already having been booked for clattering Florent Hadergjonaj.

Town, however, could only blame themselves for being behind at the break.

Two sublime deliveries from Chris Lowe deserved to bring the breakthrough but, first, Steve Mounie headed over and then the German’s free-kick evaded both Mounie and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen with the goal gaping.

