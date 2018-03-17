Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: How the players rated...

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his match ratings after Huddersfield Town lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 6

No chance with the opener after the initial effort from the corner had been blocked. Good late save to deny Cabaye.

Hadergjonaj 5

With the always lively Zaha drifting out to his flank, the Swiss international was always going to face a testing afternoon. Looked bright in attack, and did create a great chance for Mounie with a teasing second half cross.

Jorgensen 4

Fortunate to escape when Benteke went down under his challenge inside the home penalty area after the restart and then guilty of a lazy slide challenge on Townsend that broughty Palace’s second goal from the spot..

Schindler 5

Wonderful block denied Benteke after a swift Palace move had opened up Town in the first half. At times, though, he struggled against the lively attack.

Malone 4

Vital early block to deny Zaha. Got forward at every opportunity but final ball too often lacking from a promising position. Replaced at the break.

Mooy 5

Displayed good anticipation to break up Palace attacks, often using his body to shield the ball. In possession, however, his usually reliable radar was lacking. Likewise, his set-piece delivery.

Hogg 6

Always offered himself for a pass when a team-mate was in trouble but he couldn’t stem the tide. Booked

Quaner 5

Couple of dangerous runs caused panic in the Palace defence soon after the opener only for the defence to get back and snuff out the danger. Too often, though, the German’s basic skills are lacking for this level.

Pritchard 5

Town’s most threatening player in attack early on, his side-step to leave James Tomkins trailing being a particular delight. Soon, though, that initial promise faded and it was no surprise when he was substituted early in the final quarter.

Ince 4

His afternoon was summed up by the loose pass that allowed Van Aanholt to break at speed in a first half move that ended with Townsend scooping a shot over. Never got into the game. Substituted.

Mounie 5

Denied a clear run on goal by a sublime last-gasp tackle from Sakho in the early stages. Had Town’s first serious shot on goal after 63 minutes, the Benin striker firing just wide from six yards out. Left isolated too often.

Substitutes

Lowe (for Malone 46) 5

Great tackle on Benteke as he looked to be through following a swift break. Couldn't pep up attack, though.

Van la Parra (for Ince 60) 5

Had Town’s first shot on target after 81 minutes. Had another late effort that bounced wide.

Kachunga (for Pritchard 71) 5

Welcome return for last season’s top scorer, who had been out since mid-December through injury.