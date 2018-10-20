Huddersfield Town 0 Liverpool 1 - player ratings: How did we rate the Terriers performance?

Have your say

Our man Leon Wobschall hands out the player ratings from Huddersfield Town's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday - do you agree with the scores?

Jonas Lossl. A bystander by and large and could do little about Salah's strike. 6

Mathias Zanka. Kept busy by the raids of Lallana and Robertson. Solid. 7

Chris Schindler. Calm and composed and kept Sturridge quiet. 8.

Chris Lowe. In the wars briefly in the first half, but soldiered on. Steady enough. 7.

Florent Hadergjonaj. Prodigious work-rate and a strong outlet down the right. 7.

Jonathan Hogg. Typically tenacious and non-stop and desperately unlucky with his first-half drive. 8

Aaron Mooy. Heavily involved and always available and produced a bright display. 7

Philip Billing. Maintained his impressive form and produced some raking long-range passes. Mature stuff. 7

Erik Durm. Got through a stack of work and showed energy and endeavour. 7

Alex Pritchard. Bright as a button and posed problems and picked up some dangerous positions. 7

Laurent Depoitre. Laid down an early marker for Town by charging down Alisson's clearance. Headed chance in the second half. 7

Substitutes: Mounie (Billing 70) 6; Mbenza (Hadergjonaj 70); Diakhaby (Hogg 90).

Not used: Hamer, Bacuna, van La Parra, Stanković.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk; Robertson, Lallana (Fabinho 70), Henderson (Wijnaldum 45), Milner (Firmino 76); Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri. Substitutes unused: Mignolet, Origi, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.