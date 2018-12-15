Huddersfield Town 0 Newcastle United 1: How the players rated...

The Yorkshire Post’s chief football reporter Richard Sutcliffe delivers his ratings after Huddersfield Town lost to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7

Brave block from Atsu after the Newcastle man had got the wrong side of Bacuna. Took a whack on the knee for his troubles. Did well to smother Schar’s effort later in the first half. Left horribly exposed for goal.

Jorgensen 6

Typically committed and barely looked troubled in the first half. But, like his fellow defenders, Zanka was left trailing by the speed of the move that led to the winner.

Schindler 6

Comfortable in the first half but looked uneasy after the break. His mistake near the end could easily have been punished but Ritchie’s shot was saved by Lossl.

Kongolo 6

Substituted just before the hour. Tried to get forward on the left and had one cross that was headed back towards his own ‘keeper by Schar. Newcastle’s lightning break for the goal came down his side.

Hadergjonaj 5

Got forward countless times in the first half on the overlap but his delivery was poor and his communication with Depoitre in the middle non-existent. If Depoitre went front post then Hadergjonaj’s cross landed at the back post and vice versa.

Bacuna 6

His first Premier League start so needed a positive opening, which came via a perfectly timed slide tackle on Atsu as he threatened to break into the Town area. His lovely curled cross midway through the first half deserved converting but no-one in blue and white showed the necessary anticipation.

Hogg 6

Busy display as usual and the very heartbeat of the side, be it trying to drive Town forward in the centre of the field or ushering a Newcastle man out of play for a goal-kick. Booked.

Billing 7

Back from suspension and needing to step up to the plate in the absence of Mooy, he did just that. Denied by a wonderful save from Dubravka as his free-kick looked to be dipping under the crossbar. Tried his best to get Huddersfield going but his influence faded.

Lowe 6

Early sighter of goal on the volley but his effort went wide. His final act was also a drilled shot that goalkeeper Dubravka had to get down smartly to turn away. Substituted.

Pritchard 5

Busy and always looking for the ball but unable to make a telling impact. Did fire one shot goalbound that struck Lascelles in the face but his afternoon best summed up by the ballooned effort at the death.

Depoitre 5

Looking for a big game with Steve Mounie due back from suspension next weekend aganinst Southampton but unable to deliver. Took an awful clattering off Lascelles, the Newcastle captain fortunate only to receive a yellow card. Gave his all and can never be faulted for effort but lacks the goalscoring nous required at this level. He isn’t, though, helped by consistently being the only blue and white shirt in the box if Town break at speed.

Substitutes

Durm (for Lowe 59) 5

Came on with Town looking flat and unable to lift things.

Ramadan (for Kongolo 59) 5

Had an early sighter of goal but chose to come inside on his right foot and the chance was gone.

Mbenza (for Hogg 77) -

Brought on to pep up a display that had lost much of its life but little impact.