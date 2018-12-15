Huddersfield Town 0 Newcastle United 1: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Have your say

PHILIP BILLING came the closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half as Huddersfield Town hosted Newcastle United.

The Denmark Under-21s international, back in the side after suspension, curled an exquisite free-kick over the wall but Martin Dubravka proved equal with a stunning save.

Dubravka also had to be alert to keep out a header from Magpies defender Fabian Schar as he tried to block a Terence Kongolo cross.

At the other end Jonas Lossl bravely dived at the feet of Christian Atsu before smothering a later effort from Schar in the pouring rain.

Newcastle took the lead on 56 minutes via Rondon.