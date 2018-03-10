Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea 0: How the Terriers rated...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his verdict after the 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town ratings

Jonas Lossl. Little to do on a day when Town hogged territory. 6.

Florent Habergjonaj. Involved heavily in second half and went close with a curler following a short corner. 7.

Mathias Zanka. Comfortable afternoon after Jordan Ayew’s dismissal. 6.

Christopher Schindler. His defensive nous was rarely tested. Off target with a first-half header. 7.

Scott Malone. Agonisingly just failed to get on the end of a Habergjonaj centre in the second period. 6.

Jonathan Hogg. Thankfully unscathed after Jordan Ayew’s early high challenge. Went close to a rare goal with a fierce drive. 7.

Aaron Mooy. A welcome sight back in Town colours and ticked the hosts over before being replaced by Williams with just over twenty minutes to go. 6.

Rajiv Van La Parra. Bags of intent, but not his day in an offensive sense. 6.

Alex Pritchard. Posed sporadic danger in the pockets, but Swansea’s sea of defensive red kept him relatively quiet. Couldn’t quite pull the strings. 6.

Tom Ince. Final ball let him down on occasions, but kept at it. Desperately unlucky when his late header hit the woodwork. 6.

Steve Mounie. Mighty close with a powerful volley which shuddered the bar and saw a header fly just over in the first period. 7.

Substitutes: Collin Quaner (Pritchard 69). 6; Danny Williams (Mooy 69) 6; Depoitre (Van La Parra 78); 6.

Not used: Coleman, Smith, Sabiri, Lowe.

Swansea City: Fabianski 7; Van Der Hoorn 8, Fernandez 8, Mawson 8; Naughton 7, Ki 7 (Carroll 89), King 7, Clucas 7; A Ayew 6 (Abraham 73); J Ayew 4. Substitutes unused: Nordfeldt, Bartley, Roberts, Narsingh, Dyer.

Referee: M Oliver (Northumberland).