Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham 2: How the players rated...

The Yorkshire Post's chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7

Important early save to deny Kane after he had raced clear of the Town defence but stood no chance with the England captain’s subsequent double. Did well to deny Mloura early in second half..

Jorgensen 6

Rightly booked for kicking Kane in frustration towards the end of the first half. Later, he denied the England captain a clear run on goal by excellent reading of play.

Schindler 6

Yet to hit the heights of last season and forced out of this game by injury. Had a tough afternoon but did pull off a last gasp tackle to deny Moura what looked like being a goal early in the second half.

Kongolo 6

Injured when sliding in on Moura during the break that led to the opening goal, immediately holding the hamstring area of his leg. Substituted following lengthy treatment.

Durm 7

Swapped flanks and moved further forward in the process amid the defensive reshuffle forced on Wagner by Kongolo’s injury. Great cross that Depoitre thundered against the crossbar.

Billing 6

Has been one of Town’s more impressive performers this season but wasn’t able to have as much influence today. Billing’s long throws do, though, remain a threat. Booked.

Hogg 6

Typically terrier-like in the tackle on his first start since being dismissed against Cardiff City midway through last month.

Mooy 7

Huddersfield’s driving force in midfield but no matter what he tried there was no way through the Spurs defence.

Lowe 6

Desperately unlucky to see his drilled effort from 25 yards turned round the post. Went from left wing back to left back and then central defence as injuries forced Town into a couple of reshuffles.

Pritchard 7

Starting his first game since the second weekend of the season, he put in a busy display. Drew plenty of fouls from the Spurs defence and brings an added dimension to the attack. Substituted.

Depoitre 7

Tireless shift as the lone frontman. Never stopped running and his height caused plenty of problems for the Spurs defence. So, so unlucky to see his shot on the stroke of half-time cannon to safety off the crossbar,

Substitutes

Hadergjonaj (for Kongolo 29) 6

First act was to be adjudged to have fouled Rose for Spurs’ first half penalty.

Mbenza (for Schindler 71) 7

Brought a fine flying save from Gazzaniga with a shot from 20 yards that was heading for the top corner. Also sent over a couple of dangerous crosses.

Mounie (for Pritchard 84) -

Brief sniff of a chance from an Mbenza cross but Alderweireld snuffed out the danger.