Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham 2: Kane double gives Spurs half-time advantage

TWO goals from Harry Kane added to Huddersfield Town’s Premier League struggles on an afternoon that also saw record signing Terence Kongolo stretchered from the field.

The England captain netted with a header and penalty, the latter awarded when Danny Rose tumbled to the ground under a challenge from Florent Hadergjonaj.

Both goals came after lightning breaks by Spurs that left Huddersfield, who had started the game brightly, trailing.

Town had a couple of early escapes. Danny Rose heading wide from a Kieran Trippier cross and then Harry Kane’s shot being saved bravely by Jonas Lossl.

These warnings, though, were not heeded and the visitors went ahead in the 25th minute via another swift break.

Terence Kongolo was able to halt the rampaging Spurs attack with a slide tackle on Lucas Moura.

But the simply got to his feet and rolled a pass to Trippier, whose cross was headed in by Kane. Kongolo then received lengthy treatment before being replaced by Florent Hadergjonaj.

Chris Lowe came mightily close to equalising with a drilled shot that Paulo Gazzaniga did well to turn round the post but Spurs doubled their lead ten minutes before the break when Florent Haderjgonaj was adjudged to have tripped Rose.

Kane did the rest from 12 yards to leave Huddersfield, who hit the crossbar through Laurent Depoitre in stoppage time, with the football equivalent of a mountain to climb in the second half.