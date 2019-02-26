Huddersfield Town 0 Wolves 0: Terriers locked with Wolves at half-time

Huddersfield are level with Wolves at the break as they seek just a third Premier League win of the season.

Aaron Mooy is one of eight players who have lost their place in the Huddersfield Town team as Jan Siewert rings the changes at the Premier League’s bottom club for the visit of Wolves.

Head coach Siewert promised “fresh legs” yesterday and the Town boss has lived up to his promise making EIGHT changes.

Huddersfield: Lossl; Duhaney, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Stankovic, Hogg, Billing, Pritchard; Mounie, Grant.