Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3 - Terriers second-best to suffer rare case of home blues

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN came a distant second at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday night as Chelsea headed back down south with three deserved points.

David Wagner's team never recoverred from going behind to soft goals from The Blues' Tiemoué Bakayoko and Willian.

Pedro made it 3-0 in the 50th minute, with Laurent Depoitre heading home a late consolation in the second minute of stoppage time to salvage some pride for the home side, who were well-beaten on the night by a Chelsea side determined to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to West Ham at the weekend.

mfl