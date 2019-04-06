Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 4 - relegated Terriers thrashed

HUDDERSFIELD Town fans will have to wait to cash in on an offer from the ground’s local chicken shack after watching their side suffer a 25th league defeat of the season.

Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy gave Leicester a 2-0 lead inside 48 minutes but relegated Town struck back via a penalty from Aaron Mooy in the 52nd and played with a spirit which belied their relegated status, Kasper Schmeichel producing a great one-handed save down to his right to deny substitute Steve Mounie an equaliser.

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert

However, a stunning 79th-minute free-kick from James Maddison made it 3-1 and left Town with no way back, Vardy winning and converting an 84th-minute penalty.

It meant the Leeds Road branch of KFC did not have to knock 15 per cent off their prices - the discount they were offering if Town actually won a game after relegation from the Premier League had been confirmed the previous week.

Town made one change with Jon Stankovic replacing Juninho Bacuna in midfield. Harry Maguire was due to return from suspension for Leicester but was missing due to his fiancee giving birth to daughter Lillie in midweek so their only change saw central defender Caglar Soyuncu stepping in for hip injury victim Northern Ireland’s Jonny Evans.

Town made a bright start but former Foxes goalkeeper Ben Hamer made the first meaningful saves, blocking a low cross from Harvey Barnes and then the follow-up from Maddison.

The Foxes took a 24th minute lead when Tielemans fired home from outside the area after Jamie Vardy had mis-kicked Maddison’s low corner into the path of Wes Morgan, whose shot was blocked out to the Belgian, who struck inside Hamer’s right-hand post..

After a shaky spell, Town regrouped and a goalbound chip from Alex Pritchard was headed for a corner by Soyuncu after Schmeichel had rushed from his goal.

Left-back Ben Chilwell fired afoot over the bar as Aaron mMooy tried to close him down and Gray burst through the middle only to be denied by the legs of Hamer at the expense of a corner.

Leicester were proving the slicker side and Hamer did well to palm the ball away after Jamie Vardy found space down the left and saw his cross deflect goalwards off Christopher Schindler.

Issac Mbenza replasced Stankovic at the break and immediately fired a cross which Karlan Grant met at full strethc onky to see Schmeichel fling up his arms to beat the ball away.

Leicester went to the other end and Vardy tucked in a delightful curled cross from Ricardo Pereira to the far post.

Town were not finished and when Soyuncu caught Grant on the corner of the area, Mooy drove the resulting disputed penalty down the middle to make it 2-1 in the 52nd minute.

Mounie replaced Pritchard only to be denied by Schmeichel in the 68th minute.

It was game over when Vardy caught Hogg in possession and was brought Town by the Town player 24 yards out. Maddison expertly fired the free-kick over the five-man wall and inside a diving Hamer’s left-hand post to make it 3-1.

Vardy then went down the middle and rounded Hamer only to be brought down by Terence Kongolo. The former England striker got up and fired home the penalty, although Hamer got his hands to it.

Vardy was inches away from his hat-trick before being substituted in stoppage time.