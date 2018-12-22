Huddersfield Town 1 Southampton 3: How the players rated...

The Yorkshire Post's Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town's 3-1 home loss to Southampton.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 6

Early test from a thunderous Romeu shot that the Dane handled comfortably but he was unable to get anywhere near Redmond’s well-taken opener. Likewise he stood little chance for Saints’ next two goals. Excellent late save to deny Obafemi.

Jorgensen 5

Dreadful play for Southampton’s penalty, the Danish international lazily sticking out a leg that was always going to get Ings before the ball. Unlucky to be denied a goal ten minutes into second half by McCarthy’s reflex save. Booked when he looked to stamp on Armstrong.

Schindler 5

Culpable for Saints’ third goal with a slip that allowed Redmond to dispossess the Town man and centre for Obafemi.

Kongolo 5

Had a chance to cut out the through ball for Redmond’s opener but was unable to do so. Far from his usual commanding self.

Bacuna 4

After an encouraging full debut the previous week, this was a woeful follow-up. Beaten to the ball continuously and his distribution was poor.

Hadergjonaj 6

Plenty of energy, be it at wing back or once moved into the centre of midfield following a reshuffle.

Billing 6

In the absence of the injured Jonathan Hogg, he had to shoulder much of the midfield responsibility. Did his best and dragged Town back into the contest with a wickedly deceptive curling effort.

Pritchard 5

Always tried to make things happen from a role that was deeper than usual. Taken out of the game by a lovely pass from Ings to Hojbjerg during move that led to opening goal.

Lowe 4

His afternoon started badly with a booking that followed a blatant dive, Romeu having made no contact with the left back. Substituted at half-time.

Mbenza 5

Played up front on his first home league start for Town, who tried to utilise his pace early on with a more direct style of play. Did bring a good save from McCarthy on the hour but Huddersfield need more from the loanee.

Mounie 5

Unable to pep up the Premier League’s worst attack on his return from suspension. Afternoon best summed up by him being unable to convert Billing’s drilled cross in stoppage time.

Substitutes

Durm (for Lowe 46) 5

Put an early marker down with a tenacious double tackle on Valery and gave the side more energy. But his blushes had to be spared late on after a mistake on halfway by Lossl’s save from Obafemi.

Kachunga (for Bacuna 65) 5

Popular substitution with the home fans but could not inspire Town.

Quaner (for Mbenza 81) -

Unable to make an impact late on, though did find Billing with a lovely reverse pass that should have been followed by Mounie converting.