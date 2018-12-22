Huddersfield Town 1 Southampton 3: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Have your say

AN ERROR-RIDDEN display by Huddersfield Town means David Wagner’s men have it all to do in the second half.

Nathan Redmond’s clinical strike and a penalty from Danny Ings ensured Southampton capitalised on some poor play from the hosts.

With Jonathan Hogg joining Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams on the injured list, the Terriers were over-run in midfield by a Saints side brimming with confidence after last weekend’s win at home to Arsenal.

Town fell behind in the 15th minute. With Jonathan Hogg absent with a knee injury, Alex Pritchard was moved back into centre midfield and he was unable to prevent Danny Ings finding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

He, in turn, looked up before threading a delightful through ball for Nathan Redmond, who beat Jonas Lossl with a fine finish.

Southampton doubled their lead just before the break. A lazy attempt at a tackle from Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen brought Danny Ings crashing to the ground and referee Stuart Attwell rightly pointed to the spot.

Ings made no mistake with the penalty, sending Lossl the wrong way.

Philip Billing pulled a goal back for Town on 58 minutes, but Saints went 3-1 ahead as Obafemi netted from Redmond's pass.