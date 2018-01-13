Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham United 4: How the players rated...

The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdicts after Huddersfield Town slumped to a 4-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 5

Dreadful pass to Lolley, who was clearly under pressure, led to the first goal. Not the first time the ‘keeper’s distribution proved costly this season. Left exposed for the other goals.

Smith 4

Allowed Lanzini to get wrong side of him, leaving the Town captain with no option but to pull the Hammers man back and incur a booking. Beaten by the skill of Arnautovic for the Hammers’ second and then played Lanzini onside for the third. Substituted.

Jorgensen 5

Saw plenty of the ball as Town looked to dominate possession from the very start. After being turned too easily by Lanzini early on, he was more wary. Was still left trailing just before the hour by Lanzini, who should have done better after skipping past the Dane’s slide challenge. Struggled.

Schindler 5

Struggled against the direct running and power of Arnautovic, the German’s afternoon being best summed up by how he was left trailing by the Hammers striker. Had a couple of near post flick-ons in the first half that caused the visitors anxious moments. .

Malone 4

As with most in blue and white, exposed at times defensively. Couldn’t bring his usual attacking threat as the hosts toiled. Shot well wide in the final quarter when well placed.

Mooy 5

Struggled to make his usual impact on the ball but did prevent a certain goal when blocking Kouyate’s close range shot on the line..

Hogg 6

Always wants the ball. But, again, could do little to halt the rampant visitors on an afternoon when everyone in blue and white struggled.

Ince 5

Started on the right flank and flitted in and out of the first half. Carried a threat when running at full pelt, as he did in the first half when drilling a low cross that just evaded Depoitre.

Lolley 6

Should never have been given the ball by Lossl in the move that led to opener and, sure enough, he was easily dispossessed. A confidence player at the best of times, his afternoon could have folded but instead he produced a quite sublime equaliser.

Van la Parra 5

Early sight of goal brought a shot from 25 yards, something that fans had been urging the Dutchman to do more of in recent weeks. Was bright in the early stages but disappeared after half-time.

Depoitre 5

Left far too isolated. Did head narrowly over in the second half from a right wing cross but he struggled against the physical West Ham defence.

Substitutes

Pritchard (for Lolley 65) 6

Few neat touches and his deflected free-kick brought a good save from Adrian..

Kongolo (for Smith 70) 6

Town switched to a three-man defence when the loanee came on.