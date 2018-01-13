Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham United 4: Let’s be honest, we made mistakes, admits Wagner

David Moyes said he was “thrilled” to have registered his 200th Premier League win as a manager after West Ham’s 4-1 victory at Huddersfield.

The Hammers secured their biggest win of the season with goals from Mark Noble, the outstanding Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini’s double ensuring Moyes reached his landmark in front of the watching Sir Alex Ferguson.

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring.

Moyes became the fourth Premier League manager to reach the milestone after Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp.

“I was just told about that, so I’m thrilled that the players were able to get me that and also thank you to all the other players in years gone by who got me the wins as well,” said Moyes.

“I’m pleased. I’m going to invite him (Sir Alex) down to one of the games. Maybe when it’s (Man) United down at our’s. I’ll make sure he gets invited to the game. I hope he enjoyed us winning.”

Huddersfield midfielder Joe Lolley cancelled out Noble’s opener for West Ham before half-time and Arnautovic struck within 30 seconds of the restart before laying on two goals in five minutes for Lanzini.

“I thought the two of them were terrific today, they really were,” Moyes said. “Great finishes by Mano as well.”

Former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes said Arnautovic’s work-rate has never been in question since he was appointed in early November.

“I think he needed to show he can run and he will run and when he does he’s a real handful,” Moyes added. “He’s grown in confidence.

“As everybody knows, he needs managing. There will be times when he needs a strong hand. But I’ve got to say he’s been very good since I’ve been here. His attitude has been excellent.

“Marko knows - we said at the start ‘Marko if you want to run we’ll play you, if you don’t then we won’t play you.’

“I think every week he’s producing the highest sprinting stats in the Premier League and I think he’s embracing it as well.”

Huddersfield dropped two places to 13th in the table after their fourth home league defeat of the season and head coach David Wagner felt too many of his players were not at their best.

“Disappointing, frustrating afternoon,” said Wagner, who put three of West Ham’s goals down to individual mistakes.

“We were below-par with too many individuals today. These are mistakes you cannot do in the Premier League if you want to get some points.

“It’s obvious what went wrong. It’s easy to analyse. We can be totally honest with ourselves that we made mistakes.

“It’s not what you like but sometimes happens. My players are humans and to be totally honest we’ve had these moments two or three times this season.

“We know exactly what we have to do and this is what we’ve done in the past. Show the reaction, the character, bounce back and this is what we like to do.”