Have your say

Bottom club Huddersfield ended a run of five straight Premier League defeats after battling to a 1-0 home win over Wolves with a late goal from Steve Mounie.

It was a first victory for Terriers manager Jan Siewert, whose side move to within three points of Fulham.

Huddersfield: Lossl; Duhaney, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Stankovic, Hogg, Billing, Pritchard; Mounie, Grant.