Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton 0: How the Terriers rated

The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdict on how impressive Huddersfield Town were in their welcome home win...

MATCH MARKS

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 6

Saved at full stretch from Murray header but the Brighton man was offside. The Dane had a couple of long range efforts to deal with in the second half but, otherwise, it was arguably his quietest afternoon of the season.

Smith 8

Got forward well down the right flank and provided some decent delivery into the Brighton penalty area. So close with a curled effort that went just inches wide of the post.

Jorgensen 7

Big assist for the second goal, his header back across goal being perfect for Mounie. Used the ball intelligently when bringing it out of defence..

Schindler 7

Like his defensive partner, the German bagged an assist for a Town goal - winning a near post header.

Lowe 8

Lovely flighted delivery for the corner that brought Mounie’s opener. Reads the game well, never more so than when cutting out Izzy Brown low cross midway through the first half and then blocking shot from Gross just after restart.

Mooy 8

Typically clever work out wide for Town’s second goal as he twisted past Bruno before picking out Jorgensen to head back across goal.

Hoog 9

Constant hassling of Brighton players gave Town an excellent foundation to build upon. Always seemed on hand to mop up any time the home side looked to be in danger.

Kachunga 8

Denied by Ryan from a tight angle on the hour mark. Carried more of an attacking threat than in recent weeks, some of his play in the second half cutting Brighton apart. Substituted.

Ince 8

Started in the number ‘10’ role and was constantly snapping and snarling at the visitors. Had great chance to break scoring duck for season after half-time but he allowed Dunk to get back and win ball. Denied at point blank range by Ryan and, with steadier finishing, could have had a hat-trick. Substituted..

Quaner 7

Can’t be faulted for effort but his first touch can sometimes be lacking. Today, though, was different with the German linking up impressively with his team-mates. His pass inside for Ince deserved a decent finish.

Mounie 9

First start at home since August and a dream return as the club’s record signing netted for the first time since the opening day. Earlier, he had brought a sprawling save from Ryan with a 20-yard shot. Blazed high and wide with hat-trick chance. Substituted to standing ovation.

Substitutes

Depoitre (for Mounie 85) -

Little chance to make much of an impression.

Lolley (for Ince 86) -

Late cameo brings his Premier League debut.

Williams (for Kachunga 89) -

Couple of late touches