Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton 0: Mounie double earns Terriers win

A STEVE MOUNIE double helped Huddersfield Town return to winning ways in impressive fashion.

The £11.5m summer arrival struck in the opening 45 minutes with his first goals since netting twice in the opening day win at Crystal Palace.

Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal.

If anything, the margin of victory should have been even more emphatic than that 3-0 triumph at Selhurst Park on August 12 as Town dominated a lacklustre Brighton & Hove Albion.

Three points, though, was the order of the day and, in that respect, David Wagner’s men had to be content with their afternoon’s work.

Town went ahead in the 12th minute with a set-piece remarkably similar to the one that had brought the opener against Manchester City when Nicolas Otamendi put through his own goal.

This time, however, Christopher Schindler’s flick evaded all the visiting defenders to allow Mounie to knee the ball in at the back post.

England manager Gareth Southgate in the stands during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

He doubled the home side’s advantage shortly before the break, this time heading in after Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen had sent Aaron Mooy’s centre back across goal.

The second half belonged to Huddersfield but, despite creating a succession of chances, the hosts could not add to their goal tally.

Tom Ince could have had a hat-trick with steadier finishing, while Tommy Smith’s curled effort beat Mathew Ryan but not the Brighton goalkeeper’s right hand post.

TALKING POINT

David Wagner’s men needed a response to the previous week’s lame defeat at Everton and they produced on.

So lifeless and lacking in ambition a week earlier, Huddersfield could not have put in a more contrasting shift.

From Steve Mounie up front to Jonathan Hogg in central midfield and defensive duo Mathias Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler - who both contributed an assist apiece - the home side’s spine was strong.

Throw in Chris Lowe’s awareness at left back and the non-stop running of Tom Ince and Elias Kachunga, and it was the perfect pick-me-up ahead of tackling champions Chelsea on Tuesday night.