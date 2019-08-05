Huddersfield Town are favourites for the Premier League - insists Derby County boss

Phillip Cocu has ramped up the pressure on Huddersfield Town, insisting the Terriers are one of the Championship’s promotion favourites.

READ MORE - Jan Siewert on the season ahead

Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert (Picture: Tony Johnson)

New Derby manager Cocu has insisted Jan Siewert’s Huddersfield are odds-on for an immediate return to the Premier League, following last term’s relegation.

The former Holland midfielder has taken the baton at the Rams from new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, and moved to dampen expectation on his Derby outfit.

Cocu will take charge of Derby for the first time in a competitive match on Monday, as the Rams make the trip to Huddersfield - with the 48-year-old claiming another play-off campaign is the Pride Park club’s target.

“Huddersfield are one of the favourites for promotion,” said Cocu.

They have a lot of quality in the team. They manage the ball very well, are well organised and have good speed in attack. Phillip Cocu

“They have a lot of quality in the team. They manage the ball very well, are well organised and have good speed in attack.

“I think you have to be realistic especially when looking at other teams; our objective has to be reaching the play-offs.

“It’s not only this one goal we’re setting. We’re developing the style of play, develop the young players in the team.”