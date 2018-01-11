Huddersfield Town boss Wagner still keeping eye on market after agreeing Pritchard fee

HEAD COACH David Wagner insists Huddersfield Town have not overpaid after agreeing a deal to sign Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Huddersfield settled on an undisclosed fee with the Canaries, for Prichard on Wednesday after an initial £5m bid was rejected.

But the Terriers’ boss has dismissed reports that claimed a £12m deal had been reached for Pritchard, 24, who is currently in talks over personal terms about a move back to the Premier League.

Town are hoping to clinch the deal today so the attacking midfielder can be added to their squad for tomorrow’s game with West Ham United.

But German Wagner stressed: “I can tell you the figures (£12m) are not right and we will not speak about them.

“Everybody knows, and I said this last week, we will not over-pay, we are Huddersfield Town.

“What’s the definition of expensive in England? For me, I am German, everything about England is expensive when we speak about transfer fees.

“I can confirm that the two clubs have found a solution.

“Now it is all about the personal terms and I am confident.”

Pritchard will join recent recruit Terence Kongolo, from Monaco, at the John Smith’s Stadium and Wagner is not ruling out further signings in the January transfer window.

“The window is still open and we still have our eye on the market,” he said.

“I am happy with what we have done so far with Kongolo and hopefully Alex. Is this the last one? Maybe, maybe not.”

Town – four points off the bottom three – and West Ham are in a congested bottom half of the Premier League, tweaking the importance of tomorrow’s game.

Wagner is keen for his players to put right their defeat against the Hammers in September when they lost 2-0 at the London Stadium. “We expected more from ourselves,” Wagner added. “We were disappointed in what we showed there.

“It should not be a surprise that Huddersfield Town lose to West Ham, but how we played there was disappointing.

“To be totally honest the West Ham away game was one of the performances, with Swansea maybe, where I think we really underperformed.

“I was not happy with what we showed there, that’s something that we would all, together, like to correct because we are better than what we showed there.”

Kongolo is in contention for his first league appearance for Town after last week’s debut in the FA Cup win at Bolton Wanderers.

Fellow centre-half Michael Hefele (Achilles) and midfielder Philip Billing (ankle) are also under consideration after recovering from recent injuries.

But Chris Lowe, Martin Cranie and Collin Quaner all miss out with injuries.