Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle optimistic over long-term future of Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chairman Dean Hoyle insists the club “is in its best position in modern memory” despite relegation from the Premier League being confirmed with a record-equalling six games remaining.

The Terriers are planning for life back in the Championship under head coach Jan Siewert after two years among the elite.

This season has been a dismal affair with 24 of 32 league games having been lost putting Huddersfield on course to set a couple of unwanted records, including the lowest goals tally on home soil in 131 years of top-flight football.

Off the pitch, however, Town are in rude health after last week posting a record profit of £23.2m for the 2017-18 financial year.

Work has also begun on the £20m overhaul of the club’s Canalside training ground, while Siewert’s own considerable rebuild in what seems certain to be a hectic summer is likely to be boosted by some big money departures.

“We have six Premier League games still to play and we owe it to you (the fans) to put everything into them,” said Hoyle, the club’s owner. “I think they can be very useful as we begin to plan for next season and we must make sure we learn from each match. They cannot go to waste.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“Despite the season we have had I must stress that this club is in its best position in modern memory.

“We are strong in every area and we have made sure that our first foray in the Premier League will have lasting benefits for Huddersfield Town, such as the legacy that our improved training ground will give for years to come. Sustainability is so important for every club.”

Siewert’s future had been the subject of speculation since the weekend defeat at Crystal Palace that sent Huddersfield down.

Misconstrued post-match comments seemed to be behind the suggestion he may leave. Hoyle added: “Jan Siewert came into the club at a difficult time and he would be the first to tell you that he is not happy with the results we have had so far.

“However, I believe Jan has made a big impact on the first team already. He has made some big decisions and has shown a real understanding of putting the club first before everyone else.

“I am very pleased with the work he has put in and I am genuinely excited to see what his team will look like after a full pre-season. The board of directors is fully behind Jan as the man to take us forward.

“Jan has a very clear playing identity, which is vitally important to us. It allows us to recruit players who will fit his style, which is where we had our success ahead of the 2016-17 season.

“As well as recruitment we want to be the fittest team, the hardest-working team and show a real togetherness.

MAGIC MEMORIES: Dean Hoyle celebrates with manager David Wagner after getting to the Championship play-off final at Wembley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“If we put all those elements together it will be an exciting prospect for every Town fan.”

Huddersfield host Leicester City this weekend hoping to improve a paltry goal tally on home soil of just seven. The lowest in top-flight history belongs to Manchester City (10 goals in 2006-07), followed by Woolwich Arsenal (11 in 1912-13).

Siewert’s planning for next season is already under way. Denmark international trio Jonas Lossl, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Philip Billing were all dropped from the matchday squad of 18 at Selhurst Park following talk during the international break of their likely departure.

Steve Mounie did not feature either, while there will be considerable interest in Aaron Mooy following his stirring efforts in a Town shirt.

Those out of contract in the summer include Laurent Depoitre and Erik Durm, though the club does have an option to extend the duo’s stay by an additional 12 months. Likewise Rajiv van la Parra, on loan at Middlesbrough. Danny Williams is another out of contract in June.

Among those hoping to force their way into Siewert’s plans next season will be Lewis O’Brien, who has impressed on loan at Bradford City.

Hoyle added: “Our stability was one of the main reasons we reached the Premier League and that must be the focus again as we return to the Championship next season.

“Naturally,players will depart and arrive during what promises to be a very busy summer

“But we will not gamble with the club’s future by spending recklessly.

“The club, myself included, is always learning and we must accept that we have got things wrong this season.

“The truth is you do not end up where we are in the table unless that is the case.

“There have been some unexpected circumstances that haven’t helped as the year unfolded, but we must take full responsibility for what has happened, and the buck ultimately stops with me.

“As our head coach put so eloquently in his post-match comments on Saturday, the club must learn from what has happened this year.”

