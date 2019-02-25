Huddersfield Town chief makes pledge ahead of Wolves test

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert admitted there were “no excuses” for the club’s latest defeat.

The Terriers slumped to a 13th reverse in their last 14 outings as Newcastle United triumphed 2-0 at St James’ Park.

Tommy Smith’s red card after just 20 minutes meant Rafael Benitez’s men took charge and really should have won by a much more convincing margin.

“I felt good at the beginning but then there were things we should have done better,” said Siewert, whose side remain six points adrift at the foot of the table. “The red card changed the game. This made it not easy for a team with not much confidence and who has not won since November.

“But there are things we should still have done better.”

Asked what these were, Siewert replied: “I will first of all talk to my players about what this is. But we will show another face on Tuesday.

“There are no excuses. There are reasons why we are bottom of the table and we have to work on this.”

Huddersfield have an opportunity to bounce back tomorrow night at the John Smith’s Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers, one of just two teams beaten by Yorkshire’s sole top-flight representative this term.

Siewert added: “We, as a team, have to win games. The players felt – and we all know – we should have done things better against Newcastle.

“This was not our best game. We definitely need to be better. We made mistakes. I want more and more. They want to do this, too.

“We have to work. We have to focus on Wolves and show another face to our fans.”

Siewert will assess the injuries that prevented Adama Diakhaby (hamstring) and Erik Durm (hip) playing at St James’ Park.

