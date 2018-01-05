Huddersfield Town chief wary of inflated British transfer market

DAVID WAGNER admits Huddersfield Town’s hopes of landing targets such as Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard are reduced by the inflated price of British players in the January transfer window.

The Terriers are keen to add to their attacking armoury after earlier this week bolstering the club’s defensive resources with the loan capture of Terence Kongolo from Monaco.

Pritchard is one of several attacking midfielders linked with Huddersfield and Wagner admitted today to admiring the 24-year-old.

However, the Town chief added: “I have my doubts if he will play for us because I know how expensive British players are in this window.

“If we are able to get some British players in, they have to be reasonable prices. At the end, it is all about quality.”

Huddersfield, who earlier today confirmed season tickets for 2018-19 will again be among the cheapest in the top two divisions, are keen to build on what has been an encouraging first few months back among the elite.

Bringing in Kongolo, signed for around £13m last summer, is part of those ambitions but Wagner now wants to focus on the attacking part of Town’s game.

“If we are able to bring in a further player then it will be an offensive player,” added the German, who had said before the window opened that he would be happy with the squad if January brought no additions. “If we will do it, no-one knows.

“At the end, it is all about quality. If it is one new signing with the quality to help us, good. If it is two, I will take two. But we need to be focused on the quality.”

Town’s season ticket deal for 2018-19 will see adults pay £249, Under-18s £129 and Under-8s £49.