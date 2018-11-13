Huddersfield Town defender Chris Lowe not in need of shoulder surgery

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have confirmed that key defender Chris Lowe will not require shoulder surgery after being stretchered off in Saturday’s Premier League home draw with West Ham.

Lowe, in outstanding form this season, went down after a challenge with Hammers rival Fabián Balbuena amid worrying scenes in the first half, with fears abound that the German may be sidelined for a considerable length of time.

Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe leaves the pitch on a stretcher at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

But specalists have confirmed that he will not undergo an operation, although Lowe will be out of action until some time next month and will definitely miss Town’s next game after the international break - the trip to Wolves on November 25.

Head coach David Wagner commented: “Since the beginning of the season, he (Lowe) has been in good form and been so reliable, but unfortunately now, he will be out for a number of weeks.

“We will give him all of our support and hope that he comes back as good and as strong as ever. We wish Chris all the best.”