Huddersfield Town in £10m-plus deal for midfielder Pritchard

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have agreed a £10m-plus deal to sign Norwich City attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard – and he will undergo a medical today.

The Canaries have sanctioned Pritchard’s departure after recently turning down an opening bid of around £5m from Town, with the Yorkshire club having returned with a significantly improved offer.

The Yorkshire Post understands that the deal is worth a guaranteed £10m to the Norfolk outfit, with potential add-ons.

Pritchard - who must also finalise personal terms - is due in Yorkshire today to undergo his club medical.

Despite Norwich repeatedly stressing that they were under no pressure to offload any of their leading players this month, Pritchard, who has 18 months left on his deal, expressed a desire to secure another Premier League chance after failing to establish himself at first club Tottenham Hotspur.

Last week, Town head coach David Wagner spoke of his admiration for Essex-born Pritchard, 24, who has caught the eye at Championship level with both Norwich and Brentford.

Town have been in the market for another midfielder in the number ten role following Kasey Palmer’s loan return to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United £750,000 signing Lee Evans insists he is ready for the Steel City derby call – should Chris Wilder give him the nod tomorrow night.

The Welshman has joined the Blades on a three-and-a-half year deal from Wolves, with Manchester United striker James Wilson also arriving on loan for the rest of the season to complete a frenetic 24 hours of transfer activity.

The double move followed the capture of ex-Southend United midfielder Ryan Leonard, for a fee of around £700,000, with the Blades showing their intent to maintain their promotion push with a £1.5m investment – with just under three weeks of the transfer window still to go .

Evans, 23, admits to being thankful that circumstances helped to facilitate his move to Bramall Lane after being recalled from his loan spell at Wigan Athletic by parent club Wolves.

Evans, who spent an impressive loan spell at Bradford City in 2015-16 and says he has unfinished business in the Championship, said: “There is not a lot that does not attract you, with the size of the club and fanbase.

“I have played here on a number of occasions and the place is rocking and what a game to be introduced to, derby day and I cannot wait to get stuck in and involved.

“What an opportunity if I am chosen to do that. More than likely, it will not be from the starting line-up. But I am ready to come on if the manager needs me and I cannot wait to get going.”