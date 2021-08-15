Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan (Picture: PA)

The relegated Premier League side crushed sorry Town, who were unable to match their vaunted opponents on the day fans returned to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the ninth minute after defensive errors from Ryan Schofield and Sorba Thomas.

Josh Onomah and Fabio Carvalho then scored two more in the last nine minutes of the first half after further defensive blunders.

Matty Pearson gave Huddersfield Town hope against Fulham with a first-half header (Picture: PA)

Matty Pearson had pulled a goal back for Huddersfield to give them hope seconds before Carvalho scored.

But substitute Ivan Cavaleiro chipped Schofield to make it 4-1 with 12 minutes to go, before another cool finish deep into stoppage time rounded off the scoring.

The visitors even played the last 18 minutes a man down after Harry Wilson was sent off for kicking out at Levi Colwill following a late tackle.

“We didn’t compete in too many moments, and when you are not competitive you can suffer this type of defeat,” said Corberan.

“The team looked nervous and didn’t show the confidence we have seen. It is really disappointing. We were competitive from the start but we did not keep the level that we needed.

“We lost our concentration against a very good opponent. Many things went wrong today.

“The team was not solid enough after their goal and we started to break down. We did not win some of the challenges that we needed.

“It is clear that we scored one goal and we were in the game with a chance to do something.

“As soon as we scored we did not react at the back and got in the wrong position for their counter-attack. We were taking the risks at the end and that gives us less margin for error. We did not test their goalkeeper enough from open play. We had some moments in the first half and some in the second half but we were not competitive enough.

“We understand the frustration of the fans. We need to analyse the problems of today and be self-critical to find an answer.”

Huddersfield Town: Schofield, Turton, Pearson, Sarr, Colwill, Hogg, Vallejo (High 46), Koroma, Holmes (Rhodes 67), Thomas, Ward (Campbell 46). Unused substitutes: Pipa, Brown, Lees, Bilokapic.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Onomah (Ivan Cavaleiro 77), Seri (Francois 86), Wilson, Carvalho (Zambo 77), Reid, Mitrovic. Unused substitutes: Rodak, Kebano, Bryan, Mawson.