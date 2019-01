Huddersfield Town make approach for Barnsley assistant Winkler

Have your say

New Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert wants Barnsley's Andreas Winkler to become his new number two.

An approach has been made by the Terriers to Winkler, who only arrived at Oakwell last summer as assistant to Reds' boss Daniel Stendel.

Siewert replaced David Wagner as Town boss earlier this week and the 36-year-old appears keen to link up with Winkler again.

The pair worked together at German club RW Essen where Siewert managed whilst Winkler was Director of Football.

Siewert left to coach Bochum's under-19s in 2016 before moving onto manage Borussia Dortmund's second team - leading to his appointment at Huddersfield.

