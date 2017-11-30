Huddersfield Town ‘mustn’t let Arsenal loss affect us’, says goalkeeper Jonas Lossl

GOALKEEPER Jonas Lossl says Huddersfield Town cannot afford to dwell on the joint heaviest loss of head coach David Wagner’s reign.

The Terriers crashed to a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday night as the club’s barren run on the road continued.

Town have not scored away from home in almost ten playing hours and have taken just one point from a possible 18 since triumphing at Crystal Palace on the opening day.

Another chance to put an end to those struggles away from the John Smith’s Stadium comes tomorrow at Everton in what will be Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge of the Toffees.

Lossl said: “We lost to a better team (at the Emirates), no doubt about that. But 5-0 is too much. We totally lost it and we just cannot do that.

“We kept our pride in the Manchester City game (when Town lost 2-1 last Sunday), but not this one.

“The manager said in the locker room, ‘Now it is all about showing our character and being ready for the game in two or three days’.

“We need to rise from this. We cannot let it affect us. We lost to a better team, but by too much. There were too many mistakes. We have to look forward.”

Town had been very much in the contest as the final quarter began only for a three-goal salvo inside just four minutes to condemn Wagner’s men to their biggest defeat since losing by the same scoreline at Fulham in October, 2016.

“This will be a decisive period because we are playing so many games,” added Lossl, as Town prepare for a third outing inside seven days. I have faced a programme like this in my career, but not a Christmas, which will be here soon. That will be new for me and I am looking forward to that.

“I have spoken to a couple of the lads about it. They say it is good. I just hope we don’t have any nights like the Arsenal one. That was not good.

“We need some points. Our league position has been good, but we have to keep it up.”

Everton moved above Town in midweek via a 4-0 victory over West Ham United as David Unsworth’s spell as caretaker manager ended on a high after a difficult few weeks.

Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick ahead of Allardyce’s bow on the touchline at Goodison Park.

Tomorrow’s game will represent a stiff test for Yorkshire’s sole representative in the Premier League.

“Everton won under their new manager,” added Lossl. “It can give a team a kick. But we have to look at ourselves. I am sure David has some plans for the game.

“We need to recover as quickly as possible. I spent a couple of hours thinking about Arsenal, but it has to go behind us.

“It is not easy, but we have to bounce back. We owe the club, the fans and ourselves.”