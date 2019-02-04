Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle enters ‘last lap’ on road to recovery from pancreatitis

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN owner Dean Hoyle is recovering from a lengthy battle with pancreatitis that has kept him in hospital for the past 15 weeks, the club has been confirmed.

The Terriers chief was taken ill with gallstones after the Premier League defeat at home to Liverpool in October.

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

He underwent a routine ERCP procedure to remove the gallstone but this led to pancreatitis. Hoyle later developed an infection but is now well on the road to recovery.

“The last three months have been an absolute rollercoaster, full of ups and downs,” said the Town owner, who is still in hospital but is now able to visit his family home during the day. “However, as I keep reminding myself, rollercoasters only move forward! I feel like, all being well, I’m now in the last lap of my recovery.

“We have tried to keep my condition out of the spotlight, but understandably it has become increasingly difficult to do so and I wanted to quash the rumours about my long-term health once and for all.

“I am not out of the woods just yet, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank the medical teams at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for the outstanding care I have received.

“I would also like to thank our wonderful supporters for the many cards and messages I’ve received; it has been totally overwhelming.”

Hoyle is hoping to be at Saturday’s home game against Arsenal. It will be the first match he has watched live since first falling ill last October.

He has been actively involved in the decision-making at the club, including the appointment of Jan Siewert as head coach last month. But the day-to-day running has largely fallen to chief executive Julian Winter.

Hoyle added: “I plan to attend Saturday’s game against Arsenal, all being well. I won’t be able to take my usual seat in the Directors’ Box as I’ll need to stay indoors, but I am still really looking forward to it.

“I must take this opportunity to thank chief executive Julian Winter. I was still fully involved in key decisions like the appointment of Jan Siewert as Head Coach, but Julian has really taken hold of the reins on a day-to-day basis in my absence. He deserves huge credit for that during a difficult period for the Club.

“I cannot wait to be back actively involved day-to-day. I am desperate to get back to the club, but I must be realistic; this may take a few months. For the first time in a decade, I need to put myself first as I get back to full health.

“In the meantime, I have complete faith and confidence in the excellent staff we have at Huddersfield Town, from the board of directors to everyone else. There is a lot of work ahead of us, but we will take on the challenge together, as always.”