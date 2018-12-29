Huddersfield Town - player ratings: How did we rate the players in Fulham defeat?

Huddersfield Town fell to a late defeat at Craven Cottage as Fulham ran out 1-0 winners over David Wagner's men - but how did we rate the players?

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7

Barring a quick dart from his line to smother the ball, he had little to do in the first half with Fulham unable to muster so much as a shot on target. Fine stop to deny Mitrovic after the restart and then kept Kamara penalty out. .

Jorgensen 6

Neat and tidy on the ball when Huddersfield were trying to keep the ball. Had trouble with Mitrovic at a couple of corners.

Schindler 7

Saw plenty of the ball early on as Town looked to keep possession. Stayed alert throughout.

Kongolo 6

Played in a back three after being left back at Old Trafford. Had a busier afternoon once Kamara came off the bench for the hosts at half-time.

Durm 6

Displayed great awareness throughout. Typical of his anticipation was how the German robbed Bryan in what was a challenge that looked to favour the Fulham man.

Hadergjonaj 5

Utilised in central midfield for a second game in a row and clattered by Seri midway through the first half with an awful tackle. Never gave an inch playing out of position but Town needed more creativity in midfield..

Hogg 5

Erratic passing early on after two games out. Continuously dropped back into defence to get the ball but too many sideways or backwards passes meant Fulham were able to defend in numbers. Booked.

Billing 6

Almost embarrassed Rico in the early stages with a left foot drive that swerved wickedly just in front of the home goalkeeper. Not at his best and made some basic errors but still Town’s biggest threat going forward, again going close near the end.

Lowe 6

Unable to get forward to utilise his crossing ability. Dogged in the tackle but his free-kicks were poor and his raised hand for the penalty was rank, bad defending.

Pritchard 5

Found it difficult to find any space in the first half and was then nudged into a metal gate by a mischievous tackle from Mawson after play had already been halted for a foul on Billing. Had two great opportunities to release Billing early in the second half but failed on both occasions. Substituted.

Mounie 6

Decent headed chance in the first half from a Hogg cross but straight at Rico in the home goal. Won plenty of aerial duels but a lack of support meant most of his flicks came to little. Substituted.

Substitutes

Kachunga (for Pritchard 65) 5

Brought on to try and pep up the attack but had limited opportunities.

Depoitre (for Mounie 65) 5

As ever, a willing runner but never looked like scoring.