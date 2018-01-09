Huddersfield Town retain interest in Norwich’s Alex Pritchard

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are still interested in Norwich City midfield player Alex Pritchard amid suggestions an initial offer has been knocked back.

The 24-year-old, who has 18 months remaining on his Carrow Road deal, caught the eye of David Wagner earlier this season.

David Wagner: Town chief against new technology.

Town are keen to bolster their attacking midfield options following the return to Chelsea of loanee Kasey Palmer.

The Yorkshire Post understands a bid has been made by the Premier League club, but at a higher price than the £5m being reported, and that talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

Wagner spoke of his admiration for Pritchard ahead of the FA Cup third-round victory at Bolton Wanderers, though he did admit the inflated market for British players could scupper hopes of a deal.

“I like him,” said the Town chief. “But I have my doubts if he will play for us because I know how expensive British players are in this window.

“If we are able to get some British players in they have to be at reasonable prices. At the end. it is all about quality. If it’s one new signing with the quality to help us, good.”

Meanwhile, as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology prepares for its debut in Football League competition tonight as Arsenal face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Wagner admits to not being a fan of the system following its introduction in Germany.

The Stamford Bridge tie will follow VAR’s debut in Monday night’s FA Cup third-round tie between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

“I have a clear opinion, and I don’t like it,” said Wagner when asked about VAR’s impact in the Bundesliga since being introduced at the start of the season.

“Everything I have seen and heard, this disturbs the spontaneity and atmosphere after you score.

“Now, after you score no one really celebrates because everyone waits for 10 seconds. This disturbs the emotion and the game.

“Even if it is maybe a little bit more fair, you cannot avoid mistakes, there are some grey areas. The referees do their best, they do a great job, but make mistakes because they are humans.”

A VAR review was not initiated on the system’s debut at the Amex as Brighton won 2-1.